Trump Dismisses NYT Report, Tries to Keep Talks Going with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration was aware of the undeclared North Korean missile bases revealed by U.S. researchers. Trump wrote on his Twitter that the story in the New York Times concerning North Korea developing missile bases is "inaccurate," calling it "just more fake news."Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: President Donald Trump has dismissed a New York Times report that satellite images presented by the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) suggest that the North has been engaged in a great deception.On Monday, researchers at the CSIS said that satellite imagery had found 13 missile bases undeclared by North Korea.Trump called the New York Times report "inaccurate" and added the U.S. is fully aware of the sites.He said there is nothing out of the normal happening, adding he will be the first to reveal if things go bad.These developments come amid growing skepticism over Pyongyang's willingness to fulfill its denuclearization commitment.Experts say Trump is trying to curb the concern over the significance of the Washington-Pyongyang summit back in June and is committed to keeping talks going for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slated for early next year.The U.S. State Department did not comment on whether activity in the reported missile sites would constitute a breach of Kim's agreement with Trump on denuclearization.Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said a lot of people would like to "pooh-pooh" the idea that the Trump administration has made progress on the U.S. relationship with North Korea.However, she stressed that the UN Security Council resolutions include restrictions on North Korea's ballistic missiles and recognize them as a persistent threat.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.