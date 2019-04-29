Moon Regrets Conflict in Parliament Amid Serious Economic Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says it is very regrettable that parliament continues to be mired in conflict and confrontation at a time when the public has strong hopes for the government and parliament to jointly tackle serious economic issues.Moon made the remark on Monday while chairing a meeting of his senior secretaries and aides.He stressed that much needs to be done to revitalize investment, exports and consumption.The president also emphasized the need for the National Assembly to swiftly normalize operations and promptly pass a supplementary budget bill presented by the government, emphasizing that timing is everything when it comes to the economy. He said the longer it takes for the National Assembly to pass the extra budget bill, the more burdens people will face.Moon said active efforts to strengthen the economy by mobilizing government finances are crucial to easing downside risks abroad and boosting domestic demand.