Moon Taps Chief of Seoul Prosecutors' Office as Prosecutor General

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Yoon Seok-youl, has been nominated by President Moon Jae-in to be the nation’s new prosecutor general. The top office said Yoon has won the trust of the people for his efforts to eradicate corruption and for having remained steadfast in the face of outside pressure.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in nominated Yoon Seok-youl, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, as the nation’s next prosecutor general on Monday.Justice Minister Park Sang-ki recommended Yoon to the president earlier in the day among a list of four nominees submitted by the prosecutor general recommendation committee.The presidential office said Yoon is deeply respected by both the prosecution and the general public for successfully leading anti-corruption probes as Seoul's top prosecutor.[Sound bite: Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung (Korean)]"We expect that [Yoon] will eradicate various irregularities and corruption as well as admirably complete prosecutorial and organizational reform, which is the mission of the times."During the previous Park Geun-hye administration, Yoon was demoted after a clash with higher-ups while he was investigating allegations that the National Intelligence Service conducted an online smear campaign in an attempt to interfere in the 2012 presidential election.He was elevated to a higher post under the Moon administration when he was tapped as chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in 2017.A prosecutor general nominee must undergo a confirmation hearing but doesn't require parliamentary approval to be named.If appointed, Yoon will become the first prosecutor general since 1988 to assume the post without having previously served as head of a high prosecutors’ office.Following the nomination, Yoon said he feels a heavy responsibility, adding that he will speak about pending issues, such as redistributing investigative powers between the prosecution and police, at a later time.Revamping the prosecution, in an aim to reduce the scope of its authority over the nation's criminal justice system, has been one of President Moon's key campaign pledges.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.