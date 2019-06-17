Parliament Expected to Resume Operations Later This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Parliament is expected to resume operations later this week as four major parties, excluding the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), have launched procedures to convene an extra session this month.If opened, it would be the first session since the previous extraordinary session ended on May seventh.However, sustained LKP opposition means that even if a session materializes, passing legislation could still face hurdles.The head of the National Assembly's special budget committee is an LKP lawmaker, which will make passing the supplementary budget bill without LKP cooperation almost impossible.Floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the LKP met on Sunday to end the parliamentary impasse, but failed to iron out their differences.The two apparently clashed most strongly over LKP demands that a parliamentary hearing be held on the government's response to economic difficulties.