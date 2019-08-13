US Urges S. Korea, Japan to Seek 'Creative Solutions' to Trade Spat

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States on Monday repeated its calls for South Korea and Japan to seek "creative solutions" to their disagreements after Seoul removed Tokyo from a list of countries receiving preferential treatment in trade.A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency that the United States recommends Japan and South Korea find the space for creative solutions to their disagreements.The official added the U.S. will continue engaging on these issues and stands ready to facilitate dialogue between its two allies.The spokesperson stressed that the two countries each suffer consequences when their ties worsen, and each bears responsibility for improving them and said prudence is required to prevent tensions from contaminating the economic and security aspects of Korea-Japan ties.The State Department issued a similar statement earlier this month when Japan removed South Korea from its whitelist.