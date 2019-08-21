Justice Minister Nominee Cho Kuk Calls Claims Against Daughter 'Fake News'

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk says he acknowledges the right of others to make accusations of impropriety against him, but called accusations against his daughter "fake news."Cho made the remarks to reporters Wednesday, saying that he will address all such issues at his parliamentary hearing.Cho dismissed the accusation that his daughter gained admission to a prestigious university in Seoul illicitly. The nominee called the claim “fake news.”Cho and his family have been mired in a slew of allegations that have surfaced since his nomination as justice minister.South Korea's political parties are at loggerheads over Cho’s nomination, with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party calling on President Moon Jae-in to withdraw the pick and filing complaints against Cho’s family with the prosecution.