S. Korea Decides to End Military Info-Sharing Deal with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will not extend a military information-sharing deal with Japan.First deputy director of South Korea's National Security Office Kim You-geun said in a media briefing Thursday that the government has decided to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).Kim said Seoul will inform Tokyo of the decision through a diplomatic channel before the timeline set by the agreement.He said the decision is based on the judgment that Japan’s trade restrictions caused a grave change in security cooperation conditions. The top office particularly took issue with Japan’s decision to remove South Korea from its whitelist of preferred trade partners, saying Tokyo called it a decision over a security-related issue but did not offer clear grounds for it.The deputy director said that, under such circumstances, it has been judged that maintaining the deal to exchange sensitive military information does not serve South Korea's national interests.The two countries signed the GSOMIA in November 2016 to share information regarding North Korea and have extended it every year. Saturday marks the deadline for either party to express its intent not to renew it. The current agreement is set to expire in November.