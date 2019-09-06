Justice Minister Nominee Apologizes for Harm Inflicted by Allegations against Him, Family

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister nominee Cho Kuk said that he is deeply sorry for the harm that has been brought on the people due to a series of allegations surrounding him and his family.Cho delivered the remark in opening statements at his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Friday.The nominee said that the allegations over his family and himself greatly disappointed the South Korean people. He said he especially apologizes to the younger generations, who are struggling to realize new opportunities.Cho and his family have been mired in a series of allegations of impropriety since President Moon Jae-in nominated him last month. This includes allegedly dubious investments in a private equity fund and preferential treatment for his daughter in her admission to universities.Cho, a law professor and former presidential secretary, said that as he spoke of fairness and justice, he had forgotten that he and his family enjoy certain privileges.He said that completing his stated plans to reform the prosecution will be his responsibility and a way to give back to a society that has benefited him immensely.Cho said that he hopes to create a stepping stone towards a society where basic rights are guaranteed by making the state function normally based on the principle of checks and balances.He said he hopes to transform the judicial sector and the prosecution into legal service organizations that faithfully abide by human rights and justice, instead of institutions that lord over the people.