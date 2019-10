Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to one-point-25 percent on Wednesday.The central bank had been widely expected to lower the rate to bolster a slowdown in the economy due to external uncertainties such as the U.S.-China trade war.A decline in consumer prices has also fueled concerns of deflation.It is the bank's second rate cut this year since a 25 basis point reduction in July.