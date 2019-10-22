Moon Vows Active Reform Efforts to Realize Fairness

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in pointed the way for the second half of his term in a policy speech before the National Assembly on Tuesday. He vowed significant public sector reform, particularly education and the prosecution. He also called on parliament to pass next year's budget, stressing that South Korea's economy is facing a critical situation.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in pledged strong reform measures to foster fairness in society in a policy speech before the National Assembly on Tuesday.Facing a sharply divided nation, with both supporters and opponents of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his prosecutorial reform plan taking to the streets to advocate their respective positions, Moon said he has closely considered the diverse opinions of the people and would assume a heavy sense of responsibility as president.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]“The government has continuously vowed to eradicate special privileges and unfairness prevalent in society but the public wanted more than that. What the people wanted were fundamental changes in the legal unfairness and privileges deeply embedded in our institutions. The people were calling for social leaders to exercise more fairness.”In his fourth speech before parliament, Moon said the public is pained by impartiality in education and promised to overhaul the college entrance system.The president also underlined the need to set up an independent agency to investigate corruption allegations against high-ranking government officials.Moon urged the Assembly to pass next year’s budget plan worth 513-and-a-half trillion won, which is a nine-point-three percent hike from this year. He said an expansionary budget is essential as active fiscal policy is more necessary than ever.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]“Our trade-dependent economy is facing a critical situation as the global economy rapidly deteriorates due to the U.S-China trade conflict and expanding protectionism. Government finance should work as both breakwater against external shocks as well as priming water to pump up the economy.”He said the government debt to gross domestic product is low enough compared with other members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to afford a "bold" fiscal policy.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.