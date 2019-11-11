Moon Promises to Reap Fruits of Policy Success in 2nd Half

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Moon administration on Saturday passed its half way point. President Moon Jae-in on Monday marked the transition by promising to reap the fruits of successful policies in the second half of his term.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Half a term has passed since the administration was inaugurated. I give deep thanks to the people who have endlessly supported me.”President Moon Jae-in says he will bring real changes wanted by the public in his remaining two and a half years in office.Moon on Monday marked the start of the second half of his term in office during a weekly meeting with his senior aides.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The two and a half years to come are a very important time, both for the people and the nation. As the government and I mark the second half of my term, our resolution and pledges must grow firmer and become anew.I will create true changes wished for by the public. I will do my best to fulfill the tasks of president as demanded by the public and by the times. In the process, I shall broaden consensus by communicating more widely and lending an ear to other opinions as well."Calling ensuring fairness an irreversible trend of the time, Moon promised to rectify deep-rooted vested interests and inequities in the establishment, so that equal opportunities are guaranteed to all.The remarks came as the administration's campaign to reform the nation's powerful prosecution is gaining momentum, though the controversy over Moon's choice of justice minister, who stepped down after 35 days in office, divided the nation.While pledging to carry out the duty that the public and the present era have assigned to him, Moon said that he will heed the various voices of the public as well.On the North Korea front, he said the government is facing many difficulties but there is no other option besides establishing peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Peace is something that determines the fate of the Korean Peninsula. Even the miraculous changes till now are just the beginning. We cannot yet guarantee nor be optimistic about the results. It’s clear that many difficult processes remain. But we have no other choice. We must absolutely succeed, pressing on boldly with constant will, until an age of peace and prosperity begins on the Korean Peninsula."The president also pledged to confidently cope with Japan's retaliatory trade measures as relations between Seoul and Tokyo fall to their lowest point in decades over colonial era issues such as wartime forced labor.The Moon administration passed its half way point on Saturday.Moon said that only seeds are sown in the first half, promising to do all he can to reap the fruits of policy successes in the second half.The president will hold a televised town hall next Tuesday to share the details of his plans with the public.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.