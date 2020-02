Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly extended the quarantine period for foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations by two weeks to March 1.The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said Thursday in a Facebook post that it received another notice from the North Korean Foreign Ministry that the period of quarantine and medical supervision has been extended to 30 days from the previous 15.Earlier this month, North Korea placed foreigners in quarantine until February 15.The embassy said that the notice included new steps taken by the North Korean government in line with some research results that say novel coronavirus has an incubation period of 24 days. Its incubation period is widely known to be 14 days.