Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported another death related to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the death toll to six, with the number of confirmed virus cases surpassing 600.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the sixth victim was a patient at a psychiatric ward at Daenam Hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo, where the country's first COVID-19 fatality took place and more than 110 people were found to be infected.The 59-year-old man was confirmed to be infected on Wednesday and died at Dongguk University in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province on Sunday evening, while being treated for the disease.Four of the six deaths were from Daenam Hospital.