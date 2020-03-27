S. Korea Not Considering Entry Ban for Foreigners as COVID-19 Preventive Measure

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is currently not considering imposing an entry ban on foreigners as a coronavirus preventive measure.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters on Friday reaffirmed its policy on preventing overseas entry of the virus amid mounting calls for a strict entry ban similar to ones enforced by other countries like China.Authorities said while a majority of people entering the country are South Korean nationals, they are enforcing enhanced entry procedures for foreigners, stressing that tightening entry inspections are being prioritized.The headquarters said enhanced entry procedures for travelers from regions other than the virus-hit United States and Europe may soon be announced.Seoul, meanwhile, will require all airline operators to conduct a pre-boarding fever check of their passengers bound for South Korea starting Monday.Passengers whose temperature exceeds 37-point-five degrees Celsius won't be allowed to board the plane and airlines will be required to offer a ticket refund.