S. Korea to Impose 2-Week Quarantine on All Overseas Arrivals

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, South Korea will impose a two-week mandatory quarantine on all people arriving from overseas amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from abroad.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday in a regular press briefing that the government has strengthened quarantine measures on overseas arrivals, considering the virus is rapidly spreading around the world beyond Europe and the U.S.Under the new rule, all entrants to the country, regardless of their nationality, should stay in quarantine for 14 days. Foreigners visiting the country for short stays will also be subject to the rule.Those with no residence in Korea will be quarantined at government-designated facilities at their own expense. The fee is estimated to be around 100-thousand won a day.People entering the country for diplomatic reasons, official duties and important business purposes will be exempt from the mandatory quarantine.