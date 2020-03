Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported more than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported 105 new cases, as of 12 a.m. Sunday, with the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country rising to nine-thousand-583.Of the cumulative total, 412 are imported cases.Of the 105 new infections, 21 cases were discovered during stepped-up entry procedures and 23 were reported in the virus-hit Daegu City.Seoul and Gyeonggi Province reported 20 and 15, respectively.Eight additional deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 152.A total of 222 people were newly released from quarantine, bringing the total number of those making full recoveries to five-thousand-33.