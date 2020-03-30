Pompeo: US Looks Forward to Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States still looks forward to talks with North Korea, hours after the North blasted him for his recent remarks on sanctions on Pyongyang.In a telephone briefing with Asian news outlets, Pompeo said the U.S. looks forward to sitting down with North Korea's leadership for nuclear talks.Pompeo said that the U.S. has been trying very diligently since the 2018 Singapore summit between the leaders of the two nations to move forward with those negotiations. He added that he hopes the U.S. will get an opportunity to do that.He, however, added that President Trump has made clear that international sanctions on North Korea must continue until it takes steps to denuclearize.Pompeo also said that the U.S. stands ready by its offer to help North Korea in the fight against COVID-19.He said from early on, when it became apparent that the North Koreans were likely to have a challenge, the U.S. has offered assistance.The remarks came three and a half hours after a North Korean Foreign Ministry official said Pompeo's remarks made the North give up on hopes for dialogue.Last week, after a teleconference with foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies, Pompeo urged nations to "stay committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure over the North's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs."