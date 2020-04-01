Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Rival Parties Launch Official Campaign for General Elections

Write: 2020-04-02 08:14:11Update: 2020-04-02 09:33:53

Rival Parties Launch Official Campaign for General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have launched campaign activities for the April 15 general elections as the official campaign period kicked off Thursday. 

Former Prime Minister and co-chair of the ruling Democratic Party's election committee Lee Nak-yon, who is running for a parliamentary seat in Jongno district, visited a shop in the area to win voters' support.

The DP and its satellite party -- the Civil Together - plan to hold a joint ceremony marking the official launch of their election campaigns at the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

The head of the main opposition United Future Party Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is also running in the Jongno district, held a news conference around Wednesday midnight at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul to announce his resolve to win the election.  

Candidates from other minor opposition parties, including the Justice Party and the Party for People's Livelihoods, also launched election campaigns in earnest.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >