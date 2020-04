Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 81 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the accumulated total to ten-thousand-237.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 24 of the new cases were detected upon arrival in South Korea at quarantine checkpoints.Of South Korea’s total cases, 741 came from overseas, with 58 of them foreigners.Of the 81 new cases, Seoul reported the most cases with 24, followed by Gyeonggi Province with ten. Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, meanwhile, reported just seven and four, respectively.The number of virus-related deaths rose by six to 183, while 138 cases nationwide were released from isolation after making a full recovery, bringing the total number of people released to six-thousand-463.