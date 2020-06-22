Moon's Top Security Adviser Criticizes Bolton's 'Distorted Claims' in Memoir

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser criticized his former U.S. counterpart for making what he said were distorted claims about diplomatic efforts in 2018 to denuclearize North Korea in his upcoming memoir.In a statement delivered by presidential secretary for public communication Yoon Do-han on Monday, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said what John Bolton wrote about summit agreements among the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S., reflect his perspectives, and not actual facts.Chung said unilaterally unveiling what was agreed between nations based on mutual trust violates the basic principle of diplomacy that could seriously damage faith in future negotiations.The top adviser added that he expects Washington to take appropriate steps to prevent a repeat of such an act that could seriously hinder joint efforts by the allies to enhance security and interests for both sides.In his book titled "The Room Where It Happened," set to be published this week, Bolton claimed it was Chung who initially proposed the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in 2018, not North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Bolton also claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump initially rejected President Moon's request to join him in a meeting with Kim at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) in June 2019.