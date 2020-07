Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has begun providing the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat local COVID-19 patients.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said the provision began on Wednesday based on a deal with the Korean branch of Gilead Sciences.Critical patients who show symptoms of pneumonia and need oxygen treatment will be given priority in the administration of the drug.Last month, the South Korean health authorities approved its use as an emergency treatment for COVID-19 patients. The exact quantity of imports and price of the medicine have not been disclosed.Originally developed by the U.S. pharmaceutical giant to combat the Ebola virus, remdesivir reportedly stops the propagation of COVID-19 in an infected body.