Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain will continue to fall on South Korea's central region on Monday.As of Monday morning, about 30 millimeters of rain per hour was falling in the greater Seoul area.Up to 300 millimeters is expected to fall on the central region through Tuesday.In particular, the area is expected to see rainfall from 50 to up to 100 millimeters per hour accompanied by lightning and thunder.A heavy rain warning remains in effect in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong provinces and northern North Gyeongsang Province, while landslide warnings have been declared at at-risk sites.