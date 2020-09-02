Typhoon Maysak Continues toward Korea Packing 162 km/h Winds

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Typhoon Maysak is continuing toward the Korean Peninsula and expected to reach the southern port city of Busan around midnight. The “very strong” typhoon, packing winds of up to 45 meters per second, is expected to exit into the East Sea early Thursday, after slamming into the southeastern region of Korea.Sam Len reports.Report: Typhoon Maysak is now moving towards the Korean Peninsula at 19 kilometers per hour.As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the typhoon was spotted around 190 kilometers south of Jeju Island, packing winds of up to 45 meters per second, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA). The typhoon's maximum-wind radius or the farthest distance its strongest winds can reach, is 360 kilometers.Typhoon Maysak will reach 80 kilometers north of Busan at around 3 a.m. Thursday and continue into southeastern Korea before exiting into the East Sea.The typhoon is expected to head north and dissipate around 300 kilometers off North Korea's west coast.Meanwhile, typhoon alerts have been issued on Jeju Island as well as the southern coast of Korea.As of noon Wednesday, winds of up to 25 meters per second, or 90 kilometers per hour, were blowing in Jeju Island and along the southern coast of Korea, accompanied by 30 to 50 millimeters of rain per hour. Some parts of Jeju Island received 147 millimeters per hour.Weather officials forecast strong winds throughout Korea until Thursday.Meanwhile, another typhoon is forming in the high seas northwest of Guam and is forecast to bring rain across Korea on Sunday and Monday.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News