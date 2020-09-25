Kim Apologizes to Moon, S. Korean People for Shooting Death

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologized to President Moon Jae-in and the South Korean people regarding the shooting death of a government worker by North Korean troops near a western border island earlier this week.According to National Security Adviser Suh Hoon on Friday, the North sent a notice from the ruling Workers' Party United Front Department, acknowledging that its troops are believed to have shot and killed the South Korean national.The North claimed that after illegally entering its waters, the man refused to cooperate with authorities in identifying himself.As he allegedly attempted to escape, the troops fired around ten shots toward the man from a 40- to 50-meter distance in accordance with relevant guidelines.The North expressed regret regarding the South Korean military's condemnation of the incident, which had accused the North of brutality, adding Kim said he was sorry for disappointing President Moon and others.