S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall below 100 Again

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 100 on Wednesday after rising to triple digits the previous day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that 84 new cases were detected throughout Monday, bringing the accumulated total to 24-thousand-889.Of the new cases, 53 were locally transmitted while 31 were imported.The daily figure dropped by 18 from the previous day and fell below 100 again, but the number of imported cases remained above 30 for the second consecutive day.The daily number is expected to increase sharply on Thursday as 52 new cases at a nursing home in Busan have not been reflected in Wednesday's tally.Out of the 53 local cases, 46 came from the wider capital area with 23 in Seoul, 15 in Gyeonggi Province and eight in Incheon. Most of the new cases were linked to gatherings of family members and acquaintances.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients decreased by six to 85.Four more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the coronavirus death toll to 438.