Seoul City Declares Citywide Emergency until End of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has declared a citywide emergency strengthening of quarantine rules from Tuesday until the end of this year amid a resurgence of COVID-19.Seoul City said on Monday that quarantine will be heightened at ten facilities within its jurisdiction in line with the central government's decision to raise social distancing in the Seoul metro area to Level Two from Tuesday.Religious facilities are strongly recommended to hold all services online, while visits to nursing and daycare facilities will be banned.Karaoke rooms, coffee shops and restaurants will be advised to limit entry and maintain distancing, on top of having to shut down or allow only take-out and delivery at 9:00 p.m. under Level Two distancing.Operations of city buses and subways past 10:00 p.m. will be reduced by 20 percent to minimize the movement of people and street rallies involving more than ten people will be prohibited.Ahead of the December 3 nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test, the city government plans to inspect quarantine at restaurants, coffee shops and cram schools frequented by students.