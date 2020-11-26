Moon: S. Korea, China to Continue Efforts for Complete Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea will continue working with the international community, including China, to bring a formal end to the war on the Korean Peninsula and realize complete denuclearization.Moon made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who paid a courtesy call to the South Korean leader during his three-day visit to the country that began the previous day.Moon expressed gratitude for China’s constructive roles and its cooperation in the Korean peace process.Welcoming Wang’s visit despite the pandemic as a sign of firm cooperative relations between the two neighboring countries, Moon also asked him to deliver his warm wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping.Noting bilateral cooperation made in response to COVID-19, Moon expected the two countries will further strengthen cooperation and exchanges and develop their strategic cooperative partnership. Also noting the upcoming 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022, Moon called for long-term development plans for bilateral relations.Wang noted mutual support between Seoul and Beijing amid the pandemic and advancement of friendship and cooperation, as well as joint efforts to stabilize the economy.The Chinese envoy also relayed that Xi said he cherishes friendship and mutual trust with Moon, asking him to deliver a verbal message from him.