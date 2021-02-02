N. Korea Has 2.3 Times More Reserve Forces, S. Korea Exceeds in Weapons Advancement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's latest defense white paper clearly compares the military capacities of the two Koreas.According to the Defense Ministry's policy book published on Tuesday, North Korea has two-point-three times more reserve forces compared to the South Korean Army - around one-point-28 million to 555-thousand, as of late last year.The North has larger capacity in terms of field artillery and multiple rocket launchers, but the South exceeds in advancement as it continues to acquire and develop cutting-edge weapons.The paper assessed that the North has become advanced in its abilities to miniaturize nuclear weapons through a series of six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017, and has tested various ranges of missiles over the past several years.Seoul and Washington have drawn up "customized deterrence strategies," as Pyongyang reinforces its asymmetric power, including nuclear arms, weapons of mass destruction(WMD) and various ballistic missiles.The South Korean military is establishing strategically guided munitions and a domestically developed missile defense system for independent deterrence.