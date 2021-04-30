Top Office: Moon to Hold Summit with Biden on May 21 in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has said that President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold their first summit talks on May 21.Presidential secretary on public communications Jung Man-ho said in a briefing on Friday that President Moon will visit Washington at the invitation of President Biden and hold summit talks on May 21 at the White House.Jung said that the planned in-person summit despite the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the importance of the South Korea-U.S. partnership.He expressed hope that the two leaders will reaffirm the solid alliance and further develop and expand the comprehensive and reciprocal relationship based on the friendship of the leaders and their people.Jung said the leaders are also expected to hold in-depth discussions on coordinating efforts to advance complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace in the region. Cooperation on other global issues, such as climate change and the pandemic, is also likely be discussed in the summit.