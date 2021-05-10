Menu Content

Economy

Moon: Gov’t to Aim for Faster Economic Rebound, 4%+ Growth in 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says his administration will seek to achieve a faster and stronger economic rebound, exerting all-out efforts to post growth surpassing four percent this year.

Marking the fourth anniversary of his inauguration on Monday, Moon took pride in South Korea being the first OECD member nation to see economic indicators return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the first quarter.

The president promised to put forth bold measures to boost domestic demand, while encouraging more investment in the private sector.

As for inequality exacerbated by the pandemic, Moon said the most pressing task at hand is recovering jobs, focusing on creating high-quality employment in the private sector.

Assessing that the global economic order in the COVID-19 era has shifted to each country seeking its own survival, Moon pledged to reinforce the global reputation of the domestic semiconductor and battery industries.
