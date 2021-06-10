Search Continues for Possible Survivors in Building Collapse in Gwangju

Photo : YONHAP News

The search continues for people who could still be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in the southwestern city of Gwangju.The five-story building at a construction site collapsed during demolition at around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, burying a bus that was stopped at a bus stop nearby. The collapse killed nine passengers and seriously injured eight others.Fire authorities said on Thursday that they continued searching through the night to find any passersby or construction workers who could still be trapped in the rubble, but no additional people have been found yet.When the search operation is completed, the police will conduct a joint on-site inspection on Thursday with related organizations including the National Forensic Service.The police will also set up a task force to investigate the collapse.