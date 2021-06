Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed disappointment over the International Olympic Committee’s(IOC) decision to name Brisbane, Australia, as its only candidate up for a member vote next month to host the 2032 Summer Olympics.A Foreign Ministry official said on Friday that Seoul had hoped its proposal to co-host the 2032 Games with Pyongyang would offer an opportunity for inter-Korean reconciliation and peace on the Korean Peninsula.The official said the government will continue to seek ways for cross-border sports cooperation and to uphold the spirit of the two Koreas' 2018 agreement between their leaders.In the September 19 agreement, the two Koreas had agreed to work towards winning the joint Olympic bid.