S. Korean Education Minister Urges Staff Not to Force Vaccinations on Students

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has urged her staff not to force the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on students and to make sure no one suffers any disadvantage over vaccination.Speaking to vice superintendents nationwide on Tuesday, Minister Yoo called for extra care in providing necessary and sufficient information on regarding inoculation and procedures to schools.Yoo said that although more than half of the Korean population has been fully vaccinated, this does not guarantee the safety of students. She explained that this is why the government has planned vaccinations for children and adolescents.Yoo added that third-year high school students who were first in line to get the shots among students, now show the lowest infection rate among all grades.Vaccinations for students aged 16 to 17 will begin from October 18, and for those aged 12 to 15 on November 1. Reservations open from 8 p.m. Tuesday.