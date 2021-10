Photo : YONHAP News

More than 30 million people have been fully inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea since the country's vaccination program began on February 26.The country's vaccine task force said Saturday that almost one-point-one million people received their second shots on Friday, while some 43-thousand received their first doses. Friday set a new record for the number of people receiving their second shots.With these additions, those who have been fully vaccinated surpassed the 30 million mark, accounting for 59-point-one percent of the population, or 68-point-seven percent of the population over the age of 18.Over 39 million people, or 77-point-seven percent of the entire population, have received at least their first shot.