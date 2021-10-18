Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 1,050, Lowest Since July

Photo : KBS News

Daily coronavirus cases fell to the low one-thousand range on Monday, the smallest figure since the fourth wave of the pandemic started in early July.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), one-thousand-50 new COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Sunday, raising the accumulated caseload to 343-thousand-445.The daily tally dropped by 370 from the previous day and remained below two-thousand for the tenth consecutive day. The figure has been over one-thousand since July 7, when it marked one-thousand-211.Of the new cases, one-thousand-30 were local transmissions while 20 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 77-point-one percent of local cases, reporting 794 cases. Non-capital areas added 236 cases.Eight deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-668. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by three from the previous day to 345.