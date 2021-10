Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold a public hearing next week on ways to ease social distancing and health care operations before the country transitions into the "With COVID-19" system in November.Senior Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said on Thursday that the hearing will be held in Seoul on Monday afternoon.The government is also gathering consensus from experts in various sectors through two public debates ahead of next week's hearing. The second debate will be held Friday afternoon.With the vaccination rate expected to reach the targeted 70 percent by Monday at the latest, the government is reportedly looking to start the transition as early as November 1.A panel of government officials and civilian experts was launched earlier this month to draw up a roadmap for the transition.