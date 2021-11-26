KDCA Reports 3,901 COVID-19 Cases, Critical Cases at 617

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities reported nearly four-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the number of severe patients rising to a new high.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) reported Friday that three-thousand-901 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 432-thousand-901.The daily tally slightly dropped from the day prior, but reached almost four-thousand for the second straight day. The figure marks a rise of 867 cases from a week ago.Critical cases hit a new high of 617, staying above 600 for the second consecutive day. More than 85 percent of those cases are senior citizens aged over 60.The death toll rose to three-thousand-440 with 39 additional deaths, while the fatality rate remained zero-point-79 percent.Of the new cases, three-thousand-882 were local transmissions and 19 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for nearly 80 percent of local infections, reporting three-thousand-99 cases. Non-capital areas added 783 infections.