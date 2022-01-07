DP Candidate to Meet with Seoul Residents on Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung embarked on a public transportation tour of Seoul on Friday, seeking support for his campaign.According to Lee's camp, the candidate will travel by bus, subway and on foot throughout the weekend to meet with people and listen to their concerns, instead of the tradition of visiting crowded markets and giving speeches.On Friday, Lee will announce his policy vision regarding public child care at an event, before attending a talk concert with medical personnel on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.On Saturday, Lee will travel on public transportation to meet with city residents, and hold talks with representatives of single-person households.Lee, who is reportedly reviewing a pledge to ease regulations on rebuilding aging apartment units, plans to visit Seoul's Nowon district to meet with residents pushing for reconstruction in the area.