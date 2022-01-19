Politics First Lady Meets Students Learning Korean at Women's University in Riyadh

As part of a state visit to Saudi Arabia with the president, First Lady Kim Jung-sook met with students studying the Korean language at Riyadh's sole public women's university.



At the Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University on Wednesday, Kim met members of a Korean study group and found common ground discussing topics from BTS concerts to the Korean Wave in daily life.



She expressed her hopes for the Saudi students to become a bridge connecting the world by embracing diverse cultures.



Kim offered gifts of name tag holders in the shape of Korean women divers of Jeju Island and mug cups inscribed with the students' Korean names.



She also held talks with the university's president Einas bint Suleiman Al-Eisa, who shared plans to work with Korean universities in various areas. The school was founded as the first university for women in the Kingdom, and is billed as the largest women's university in the world.