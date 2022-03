Photo : YONHAP News

Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has been elected new president of South Korea after a tight race in the 20th presidential election.As of 4:38 a.m. on Thursday, with 99-point-two percent of votes counted by the National Election Commission, Yoon had 48-point-six percent of the vote or 16-point-28 million votes.The former prosecutor general defeated the ruling Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung by less than one percentage point.Yoon will be the first South Korean president without any legislative experience since a direct presidential election system went into effect in 1987.Yoon also won the presidential race by the smallest margin.The closest presidential election before Wednesday's race was in 1997 when Kim Dae-jung won with just a one-point-53 percentage point gap against his opponent Lee Hoe-chang.