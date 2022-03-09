Menu Content

Politics

Final Voter Turnout Estimated at 77.1%

2022-03-09

Photo : YONHAP News

Final voter turnout for the 20th presidential election is estimated to be at 77-point-one percent.

Some 34 million out of around 44-point-two million eligible voters are estimated to have cast their ballots by 7:30 p.m., when the polls closed.

The figure is zero-point-one percentage point lower than the previous election in 2017, which had the highest turnout since 1997, being held after former president Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

By region, Gwangju had the highest turnout with 81-point-five percent, while Jeju had the lowest at 72-point-six percent. Seoul's tentative turnout stands at 77-point-nine percent.

The relatively high voter turnout was led by early voting held last week, during which 36-point-93 percent, or over a third of all eligible voters, cast their ballots.

Other factors that led to voters to the polling booths include the tight race between the two leading candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok Yeol, and the last minute merger between the leading opposition candidates Yoon Suk Yeol and Ahn Cheol-soo which took place after the disclosure of poll results was legally prohibited.
