S. Korean, US Nat'l Security Advisers Discuss N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The national security advisers of South Korea and the United States spoke for the first time since the inauguration of President Yoon Suk Yeol following missile launches by North Korea.The presidential office said on Friday that National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han and his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan held discussions over the telephone on Thursday evening.The top office said Kim and Sullivan expressed grave concern over the North’s latest provocations, including launches of ballistic missiles, and agreed to further strengthen their countries’ cooperation on North Korea issues.The two also shared the view that U.S. President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to South Korea will provide an important opportunity for Seoul and Washington to tighten their comprehensive strategic partnership and agreed to continue coordination for Biden’s visit to be a success.The White House said earlier that the two sides condemned the North's ballistic missile launches, including Thursday's launches, adding that the actions violate United Nations Security Council resolutions.It said the security advisers committed to maintaining close coordination to address the threats posed by the North and to advance their shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.President Biden is scheduled to visit South Korea next Friday and hold summit talks with President Yoon the next day.