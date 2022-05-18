S. Korea Reports 31,352 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest in 15 Wednesdays

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has announced slightly over 31-thousand new COVID-19 cases, the lowest figure for a Wednesday in 15 weeks, amid the continued decline of virus infections in the nation.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday that 31-thousand-352 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-861-thousand-744.While the daily tally posted in the 30-thousand range for the second consecutive day, the newest figure dropped by over 12-thousand from a week ago and about 17-thousand from two weeks ago to continue a downward trend in infections.It also marked the lowest Wednesday tally since 20-thousand-267 cases were reported on February 2.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is also down by 20 from a day ago to 313 and remained in the 300s for the ninth consecutive day.Thirty-one additional deaths, four more than the previous day, were registered. The death toll came to 23-thousand-802 with the fatality rate unchanged at zero-point-13 percent.