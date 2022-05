Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says the spirit of the May 18 pro-democracy movement serves as the cornerstone of national unity.Attending a ceremony marking the 42nd anniversary of the pro-democracy demonstrations dubbed the Gwangju Uprising on Wednesday, Yoon said the nation remembers the sacrifices made in bloodshed to protect liberal democracy and the values of human rights.Emphasizing the spirit of the movement is the restoration of universal values, itself the very spirit of a democratic Constitution, he said every person in the country should be able to enjoy the values of liberty and human rights.Continuing with the theme of unity, the president pledged to support development in Gwangju and the surrounding Jeolla region, referring to their role in advancing the country's artificial intelligence and technology-based industries.