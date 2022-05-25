JCS: N. Korea Launched 3 Back-to-Back Ballistic Missiles, including Suspected ICBM

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has launched three ballistic missiles, including one believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), toward the East Sea on Wednesday.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the North fired the missiles at around 6 a.m, 6:37 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. from Pyongyang's Sunan area.The first missile is a suspected ICBM, estimated to have traveled around 360 kilometers at an altitude of 540 kilometers. Military authorities reportedly believe it may have been a Hwasong-17, which had failed a test launch in March.The second and the third missiles are suspected to be KN-23 short-range missiles, with similar characteristics to the Russian Iskander.The JCS believes the second missile failed at an altitude of around 20 kilometers. The third, however, traveled around 760 kilometers, reaching an altitude of 60 kilometers.This marks the second time Pyongyang conducted missile tests since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration took office earlier this month, and comes just four days after the South Korea-U.S. summit held in Seoul over the weekend.The allies' military authorities, in response, fired a Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile and an Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, missile into the East Sea to display their joint "rapid strike capabilities." The last time the allies carried out a joint response was in July 2017.On Tuesday, the South Korean Air Force performed the "Elephant Walk" training exercise involving some 30 fully-armed F-15K fighter jets, a demonstration intended to deter North Korea from further provocative acts.