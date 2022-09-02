New COVID-19 Cases in 80,000s for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 80-thousands for a second day amid signs of a slowdown in the latest pandemic wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 89-thousand-586 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 317 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to about 23 million-417-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some eleven-thousand from a week ago. It was the lowest figure for a Friday in five weeks since July 29.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients fell by 47 from the previous day to 508, remaining above 500 for the tenth consecutive day.Sixty-four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 26-thousand-940 with the fatality rate remaining at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide stands at 37-point-eight percent.