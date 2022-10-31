Itaewon Crowd Crush Kills 154, Injures 149 Others

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of fatalities from the tragic accident in Itaewon late Saturday night was tallied at 154 as of 6 a.m. Monday while the number of injured climbed to nearly 150 people.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the number of people who lost their lives in the crowd crush in Yongsan District remained unchanged from the previous night, but the number of injuries rose to 149, with 33 in critical condition.Serious injuries dropped by three from the previous tally compiled at 11 p.m. Sunday, but the number of those mildly injured climbed by ten.All but one of the deceased have been identified, and efforts are under way to identify the remaining fatality, as are efforts to determine the exact causes of death.The number of foreigners killed in the accident stood at 26, including five from Iran, four from both China and Russia and two each from the U.S. and Japan. The other foreign victims include citizens of France, Australia, Norway, Austria, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Sri Lanka.