Non-regular School Workers to Launch General Strike Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Non-regular school workers will launch its largest general strike since the outbreak of COVID-19 on Friday.The labor union of non-regular workers at schools will stage a one-day strike across the nation, demanding an end to pay disparity between non-regular and regular employees as well as comprehensive measures for school cafeteria employees exposed to risks of lung cancer.The organizer expects about 80-thousand workers, mostly after-school child care staff and school cafeteria workers, will participate in the strike nationwide, with a rally in Seoul likely to draw some 50-thousand.As the strike is likely to cause confusion and disruptions in meals service at more schools, education authorities plan to shorten school hours and provide alternative meals instead of the regular offerings on Friday.The authorities will also deploy teachers and regular school workers to minimize inconveniences to students in after-school child care classes.