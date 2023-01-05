1 in 3 Short-Term Arrivals from China Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly one in three non-residential passengers traveling from China have tested positive for COVID-19 amid government efforts to curb the spread.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Thursday, 103 of the 327 travelers entering South Korea from China for short-term visits tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, equivalent to 31-point-five percent.The proportion of those testing positive has been on an upward trend since the country required PCR tests for incoming travelers from China on Monday.Beijing has blasted foreign governments for imposing COVID-19 travel restrictions on its travelers, vowing to lash back in response.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday during a press briefing that it firmly opposes attempts to manipulate epidemic prevention and control measures for "political purposes."Meanwhile, the 327 who received immediate tests on Wednesday did not include one-thousand-597 other Chinese and other foreign nationals with local residential permits and Korean nationals residing in China. Those who did not receive on-site testing are still required to get tested within 24 hours.However, the number of those testing positive after arriving will likely decline as the South Korean government requires travelers from China to submit negative test results before departing for the country from Thursday.