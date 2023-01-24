Flights to and from Jeju Canceled amid Snow, Wind, Cold Wave Alerts

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: On the last day of the four-day Lunar New Year holiday, South Korea is experiencing the coldest day of this winter. The mercury will drop further to minus 18 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning in the capital Seoul as many flights in and out of the southern Jeju island have been canceled due to the increment weather.Kim Soyon has more.Report: The temperature dipped to minus 27-point-seven degrees Celsius in mountainous areas in the eastern Gangwon Province on this Tuesday morning.The capital Seoul is under extreme cold weather with windchill temperatures hitting below 25 degrees Celsius in the morning.Various cold wave alerts have been issued across the country with heavy snow forecast in the nation's southwestern region and southern resort island of Jeju through Wednesday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, as much as over 70 centimeters of snowfall is expected in mountainous areas in Jeju through Wednesday.Five to 25 centimeters are expected in western Jeolla areas while two to seven centimeters are forecast in inland areas in eastern South Jeolla Province.Most parts of the country are reporting windy weather with gusty winds of over 20 meters per second forecast in mountains, coastal areas and Jeju Island.The increment weather has caused major flight cancellations in and out of Jeju.Korean Air has cancelled 88 flights scheduled for the day that connects Jeju to Gimpo, Busan, Cheongju and Gwangju.According to the Jeju Regional Office of Aviation and the Korea Airports Corporation, 162, or 69 percent of the total 234 flights that were scheduled to leave Jeju International Airport on Tuesday are suspended, affecting some 30-thousand passengers.With Jeju airport expected to be crowded, people are advised to check their flight information through their airline before heading out to the airport.Morning lows on Wednesday will be one to six degrees lower than Tuesday, ranging from minus 23 to minus nine degrees Celsius, including minus 18 in Seoul, minus 20 in Chuncheon in Gangwon Province and minus 12 in southern port city Busan.Kim Soyon, KBS World Radio News.